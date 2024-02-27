Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.02.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has found a foothold above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0835 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0945. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0725, which will mean a further decline to 1.0640.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is declining after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 149.95 is expected, followed by a rise to 152.25. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 149.65, which will mean a further decline to 148.74.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6535 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6625. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6495, which will mean a further decline to 0.6405.



