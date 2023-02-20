Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has bounced off the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0735 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0875, which will mean further growth to 1.0965.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 133.35 is expected, followed by growth to 137.50. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.15, which will mean further falling to 129.25.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting inside a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2075 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2165, which will mean further growth to 1.2255.



