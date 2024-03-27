Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.03.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured below the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0850 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0730. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price gaining a foothold above 1.0905, indicating further growth to 1.1005.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the resistance area. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 151.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 153.65. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price establishing itself below 148.65, which will signal a further decline to 147.75.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting within a bullish channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 1.3535 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3695. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s lower boundary, with the price securing below 1.3490, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3405.



