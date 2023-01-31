Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 31.01.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0845 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0675. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0905, which will mean further growth to 1.1000. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0755.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 129.75 is expected, followed by growth to 134.35. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 128.55, which will mean further falling to 127.45. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 130.75.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3595. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3335, which will mean further falling to 1.3245.



