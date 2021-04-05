Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.04.2021 (EURUSD, XAGUSD, USDRUB)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.1748 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1765 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1625. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1855, which will entail further growth to 1.1945.The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 1.1685.





XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver is trading at 24.65 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 24.80 is expected, followed by falling to 23.25. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and closing above 25.65, which will entail further growth to 26.55.The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the ascending channel and securing under 24.35.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair is trading at 76.41 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 76.15 is expected, followed by growth to 78.45. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 74.15, which will entail further falling to 73.25.



