Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.10.2021 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3772; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3665 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3905. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3505. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3415.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7469; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7385 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7595. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7270. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7180.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1778.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1770.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1815.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1745.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1705.00.



