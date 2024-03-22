Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.03.2024 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has left the boundaries of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2670 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2505. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2815, which will mean further growth to 1.2905.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6560 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6430. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6615, which will mean further growth to 0.6705. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the quotes securing under the 0.6480 level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rising within the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8915 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9090. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8770, which will mean a further decline to 0.8680.



