Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.02.2024 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has found a foothold under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2630 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2480. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2675, which will mean further growth to 1.2765.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6500 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6350. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6560, which will mean further growth to 0.6750.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rising within a bullish impulse. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 150.15 is expected, followed by a rise to 152.35. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 147.05, which will mean a further decline to 146.15.



