Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.03.2024 (GBPUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has gained a foothold below the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2730 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2580. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s upper boundary, with the price securing above 1.2815, indicating further growth to 1.2905.





BRENT

Brent is rising within the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 86.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 89.45. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold below 81.55, which will indicate a further decline to 75.00.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has exited the bullish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6075 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5980. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price establishing itself above 0.6185, which will signal further growth to 0.6275.



