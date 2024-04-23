Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.04.2024 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2365 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2245. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2410, which will mean further growth to 1.2505.





BRENT

Brent is rising after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 87.80 is expected, followed by a decline to 83.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 90.05, which will mean further growth to 91.95.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3735 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3635. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3770, which will mean further growth to 1.3860.



