Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.02.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2695 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2555. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2725, which will mean a further rise to 1.2815.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has found a foothold above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2040 is expected, followed by a rise to 2090. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 2010, which will mean a further decline to 1975.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has left the boundaries of the bullish correction channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6565 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6425. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6630, which will mean a further rise to 0.6720.



