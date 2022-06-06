Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.06.2022 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

06.06.2022

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the cloud’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2530 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2825 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2425. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2335. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.2605.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GOLD

XAUUSD is testing Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1840.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1915.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1825.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1785.00.

XAUUSD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6505 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6705. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6310. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bullish channel’s upside border and fix above 0.6610.

NZDUSD
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.