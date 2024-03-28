Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.03.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2670 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2475. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 1.2715, indicating further growth to 1.2805.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is on the rise within the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 2185 is expected, followed by a rise to 2265. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold below 2160, which will signal a further decline to 2115.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has gained a foothold below the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6015 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5890. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price establishing itself above 0.6085, which will indicate further growth to 0.6175.



