Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.05.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2365 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2515, which will mean further growth to 1.2610.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5895. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean further growth to 0.6315.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6555 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6385. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6645, which will mean further growth to 0.6535.



