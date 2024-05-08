Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.05.2024 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting following a rebound from the resistance area. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways trend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.2445 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2625. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.2395, which will signal a further decline to 1.2305. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 1.2540.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is testing the support level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 0.5955 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6085. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.5905, which will signal a further decline to 0.5810. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price establishing itself above 0.6005.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is correcting within a Wedge pattern under formation. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.9095 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9225. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9160, indicating further growth to 0.9250. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern, with the price gaining a foothold below 0.9050.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.