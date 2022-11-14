Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.11.2022 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD

GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going above the Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1600, followed by growth to 1.2175. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1275, which will indicate further falling to 1.1185.





NZDUSD

The pair is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.5960, followed by growth to 0.6335. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5805, which will entail further falling to 0.5705.





USDCHF

USDCHF is correcting before continuing to fall. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9585 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9075. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0025, which will mean further growth to 1.0015.



