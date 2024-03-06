Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.03.2024 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2670 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2785. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2615, which will mean a further decline to 1.2525.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the support line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6015. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6165, which will mean further growth to 0.6255.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is declining within a Double Top reversal pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 150.15 is expected, followed by a decline to 148.65. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 150.45, which will mean further growth to 151.35. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 149.25.



