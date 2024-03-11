Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.03.2024 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has gained a foothold above the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2815 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2995. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold below 1.2630, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2540.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is undergoing a correction following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6150 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6265. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6055, which will signal a further decline to 0.5965.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is declining within the bearish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 147.25 is expected, followed by a decline to 144.95. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold above 150.65, which will indicate further growth to 151.55.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.