Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.04.2024 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is preparing to break the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat trend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2495 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2305. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2565, which will mean further growth to 1.2655. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the quotes securing under the 1.2415 level.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3695 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3575. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3780, which will mean further growth to 1.3870. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the quotes securing under the 1.3640 level.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has left the boundaries of a correction channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.9105 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9225. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.9045, which will mean a further decline to 0.8955.
