Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.09.2022 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is stuck inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0825 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0205. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1095. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1185. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.0475.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting after failing to break the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.9745 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0025. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9535. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bearish channel’s upside border and fix above 0.9865.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has rebounded from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.5725 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5405. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.5885. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.5975.



