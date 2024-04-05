Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.04.2024 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is declining following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2650 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2475. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 1.2710, indicating further growth to 1.2805. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel, with the price finding a foothold below 1.2590.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting within a Wedge pattern. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.9005 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9185. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud, with the price securing below 0.8925, which will signal a further decline to 0.8835. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern, with the price establishing itself below 0.9055.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.3530 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3645. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price gaining a foothold below 1.3505, which will signal a further decline to 1.3410. Meanwhile, the price rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern, with the price securing below 1.3600.



