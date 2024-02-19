Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.02.2024 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2630 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2465. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2675, which will mean further growth to 1.2765.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8785 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8955. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.8640, which will mean a further decline to 0.8550. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 0.8840.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3460 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3585. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.3435, which will mean a further decline to 1.3345. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 1.3505.



