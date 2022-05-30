Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.05.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.2545 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2905 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2305. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2210.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 127.70 and then resume moving downwards to reach 124.55. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 128.55. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 129.45.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is growing inside the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.7130 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7380. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6935. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6845.



