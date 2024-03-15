Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.03.2024 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has gained a foothold below the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2770 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2585. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s upper boundary, with the price finding a foothold above 1.2845, indicating further growth to 1.2935. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with the price securing below 1.2690.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is on the rise within a bullish correction channel. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 148.50 is expected, followed by a decline to 145.95. A rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel will signal the price decline. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 149.05, which will indicate further growth to 150.05. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bearish channel, with the price gaining a foothold below 147.30.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is declining following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6120 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6015. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price establishing itself above 0.6185, which will signal further growth to 0.6275.
