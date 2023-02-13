Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.02.2023 (GBPUSD, BRENT, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is going inside the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2100 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2230, which will mean further growth to 1.2225.





BRENT

Crude oil is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 84.45 is expected, followed by growth to 90.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 80.55, which will mean further falling to 77.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6940 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7025, which will mean further growth to 0.7115.



