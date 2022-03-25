Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.03.2022 (NZDUSD, USDCHF, XAUUSD)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6977; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6935 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7095. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6785. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6685. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7070.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9269; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9305 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9155. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9405. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9500.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1956.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1930.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 2020.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1910.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1875.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1965.00.



