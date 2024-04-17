Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.04.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3805 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3930. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3725, which will mean a further decline to 1.3635.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6425 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6295. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6475, which will mean further growth to 0.6565. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the quotes securing under the 0.6385 level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is declining within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9110 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9245. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.9035, which will mean a further decline to 0.8945. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the quotes securing above the 0.9160 level.



