Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.02.2023 (USDCAD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3565 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3355, which will mean further falling to 1.3265.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1830 is expected, followed by falling to 1765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1860, which will mean further growth to 1900.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

UDJPY will grow in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.05 is expected, followed by growth to 139.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.45, which will mean further falling to 130.55.



