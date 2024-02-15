Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.02.2024 (USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has found a foothold under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8535 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8995. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.8635, which will mean a further decline to 0.8545.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6505 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6365. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6565, which will mean further growth to 0.6755.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3525 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3655. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.3430, which will mean a further decline to 1.3340.



