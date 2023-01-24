Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.11.2023 (USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9230 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9295, which will mean further growth to 0.9385. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9155.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6985 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7235. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6830, which will mean further falling to 0.6735.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 130.55 is expected, followed by falling to 125.75. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario with falling can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 131.55, which will mean further growth to 132.45. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 129.25.



