Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.03.2022 (USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9352; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9310 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9425. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9205. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9110.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6776; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6805 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6580. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6845. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6935.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2783; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2735 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2975. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2720. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2625.



