Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.12.2021 (USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURAUD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 115.14; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 114.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 115.55. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.35. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.20.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1798.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may the cloud’s upside border at 1790.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1820.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1775.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1745.00.





EURAUD, “Euro vs Australian Dollar”

EURAUD is trading at 1.5614; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.5685 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.5375. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.5805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.5900.



