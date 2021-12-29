Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.12.2021 (XAGUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCHF)

XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

XAGUSD is trading at 23.11; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 22.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 23.900. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 22.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 21.10.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7225; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7165 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7325. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7135. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7045.





NZDCHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

NZDCHF is trading at 0.6228; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6240 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.61905. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6355.



