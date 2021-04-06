Murrey Math Lines 06.04.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotations have escaped the oversold area and are now trading above 1/8. We currently expect it to grow to 2/8. If this level is overcome, this will mean further growth to the resistance at 3/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 1/8 downwards. In this case, the pair will return to 0/8.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken, which indicates a high probability of further price growth.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the pair is trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which means the downtrend is prevailing. We expect a test of 2/8, a bounce off it, and falling to the support at 0/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 2/8 upwards, which is likely to reverse the trend and bring the quotations to the resistance level of 3/8.





On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of falling to 0/8 on H4.



