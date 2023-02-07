Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 07.02.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

07.02.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average upwards, which indicates possible development of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the resistance line. Hence, a breakaway of 1/8 (0.6958) upwards should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.7080). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (0.6958). In this case, the pair may drop to -1/8 (0.6713).

AUDUSD_H4
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further price growth.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakaway of 3/8 (0.6286) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347). In this case, the pair may rise to 5/8 (0.6408).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, falling of the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

NZDUSD_M15
