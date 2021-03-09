Forgot password?
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 09.03.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

09.03.2021

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the closest support at 0/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the resistance at 3/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is heading towards the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test the support at 0/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may fall to reach the support at -1/8.

NZDUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may continue the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 0/8 from the H4 chart.

NZDUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

