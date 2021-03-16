Murrey Math Lines 16.03.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to break this level and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 2/8 and then resume falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach the resistance at 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
