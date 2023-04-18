Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 18.04.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

18.04.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a lack of any trend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6713) is expected, followed by falling to the support at 2/8 (0.6652). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6744). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (0.6774).

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline could be a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator.

AUDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. Currently, a test of 3/8 (0.6164) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and falling to the support at 1/8 (0.6134). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6195). In this case, the pair may correct to 4/8 (0.6225).

NZDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken. This confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further falling for the price.

NZDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano