Murrey Math Lines 18.04.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a lack of any trend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6713) is expected, followed by falling to the support at 2/8 (0.6652). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6744). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (0.6774).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline could be a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. Currently, a test of 3/8 (0.6164) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and falling to the support at 1/8 (0.6134). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6195). In this case, the pair may correct to 4/8 (0.6225).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken. This confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further falling for the price.
