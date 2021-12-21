Murrey Math Lines 21.12.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has rebounded from 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to grow and reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards -1/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from -1/8 and then correct upwards to reach the resistance at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the next support at -2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.



