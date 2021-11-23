Murrey Math Lines 23.11.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test -1/8, break it, and then correct upwards to reach the resistance at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 3/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.



