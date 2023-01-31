Murrey Math Lines 31.01.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. The price is likely to rise above 2/8 (0.7080) and then grow to the resistance level of 3/8 (0.7202). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 1/8 (0.6958). In this case, the pair may drop to the support level of 0/8 (0.6835).





On M15, an additional signal for further growth might be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also above the 200-day Moving Average, which signifies an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. As a result, the pair should rise above 6/8 (0.6469) and reach the resistance level of 7/8 (0.6530). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (0.6408). In this case, the pair may drop to 4/8 (0.6347).





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, so the growth can only be signaled about by a breakaway of 6/8 (0.6469) on H4.



