Murrey Math Lines 01.10.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

01.10.2021

BRENT

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test +1/8, break it, and continue falling towards the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.

BRENTH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.

BRENT_M15
S&P 500

In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4/8.

S&P 500_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

S&P 500_M15
