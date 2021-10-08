Murrey Math Lines 08.10.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break it, and continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may resume falling and reach the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8 to the downside, the S&P Index is consolidating again. In this case, the price is expected to continue trading downwards to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.