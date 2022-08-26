Murrey Math Lines 26.08.2022 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent
As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to return to the resistance at 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the consolidation range, the S&P Index is trading below 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards to reach 1/8 from the H4 chart.
