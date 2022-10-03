Murrey Math Lines 03.10.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index is correcting towards the trendline. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 (0.9765) and continue falling to reach the support at -1/8 (0.9643). Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 1/8 (0.9887) to the upside. After that, the instrument resume growing towards 2/8 (1.0009).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index has broken the ascending trendline. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8 (1.0986), break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8 (1.0742). Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance 2/8 (1.1230) to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue the correction towards 3/8 (1.1474).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline to reach 0/8 from the H4 chart.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.