Murrey Math Lines 04.10.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct and reach 3/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to rebound from 7/8 and then resume falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach the resistance at 8/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.



