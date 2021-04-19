Murrey Math Lines 19.04.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards and reach the resistance at 5/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator again and, as a result, continue its decline.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, GBPUSD is trading above it. In this case, the asset is expected to break 3/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at 1/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.



