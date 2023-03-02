Murrey Math Lines 02.03.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. The quotes should now rise above the resistance level of 7/8 (0.9460) and grow to 8/8 (0.9521). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.9399). In this case, the pair may drop to 4/8 (0.9277).





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probabilitt of further growth.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakaway of 1/8 (1828.12) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of -1/8 (1796.88). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 2/8 (1843.75). In this case, the quotes might rise to 4/8 (1875.50).





On M15, further falling of the price can be supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.



