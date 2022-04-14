Murrey Math Lines 14.04.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 3/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a further ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct down to 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.



