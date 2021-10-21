Murrey Math Lines 21.10.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance 8/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
